Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Phreesia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.29.

PHR opened at $32.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $518,919.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,216.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Phreesia by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Phreesia by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

