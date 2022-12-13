Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.22. 5,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,806. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PECO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Read More

