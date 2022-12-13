PhenixFIN Co. (NASDAQ:PFXNL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

PhenixFIN Co. (NASDAQ:PFXNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
PhenixFIN Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PhenixFIN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. PhenixFIN has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $25.75.
PhenixFIN Company Profile
