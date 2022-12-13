Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

PHVS has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Pharvaris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pharvaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pharvaris currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of PHVS opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pharvaris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in Pharvaris by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

