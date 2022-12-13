Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 30,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,789,862.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 15,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,520.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEY traded up C$0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.96. 568,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,753. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$8.44 and a 1 year high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Peyto Exploration & Development

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

