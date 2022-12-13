Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 1,360 ($16.69) price target on the stock. Investec cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($31.04) to GBX 2,150 ($26.38) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,290 ($15.83) to GBX 1,230 ($15.09) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,714.00.

Shares of PSMMY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.46. 10,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,763. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

