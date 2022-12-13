Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:PPIH remained flat at $9.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,981. Perma-Pipe International has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPIH. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

