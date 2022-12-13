Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Short Interest Down 99.4% in November

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Peoples Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PFBX remained flat at $14.75 during trading on Monday. 76 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. Peoples Financial has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Peoples Financial Increases Dividend

Peoples Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Peoples Financial’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Peoples Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.