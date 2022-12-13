Pensionfund Sabic Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 4.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DLR traded up $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average is $117.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.