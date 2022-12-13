Pensionfund Sabic Trims Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 40.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 333,303 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $176,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $123,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 78.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 789,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 346,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $914,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 19,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.