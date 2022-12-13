Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 500 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 471,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,258 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,062,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,898,000 after buying an additional 72,141 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.39. 7,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,733. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.23.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

