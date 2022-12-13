Pensionfund Sabic Makes New $255,000 Investment in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 110.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of GTY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 3,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

