Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.01 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $52.92. 8,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

