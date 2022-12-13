Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.91. The stock had a trading volume of 451,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,495,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

