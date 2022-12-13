Pensionfund Sabic Acquires Shares of 7,000 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.6 %

JKHY traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.44 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.94. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.