Pensionfund Sabic Acquires New Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 710.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 474,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 113,447 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FE traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,227. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

