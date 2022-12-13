Pensionfund Sabic Acquires New Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $582,560. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 68,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,523. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

