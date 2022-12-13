Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 20,000 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 109,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,025. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

