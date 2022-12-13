Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CSFB

CSFB lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$52.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.79.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$46.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$37.07 and a twelve month high of C$53.58. The stock has a market cap of C$25.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.55.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.