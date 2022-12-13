PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Up 236.5% in November

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 236.5% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 307,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PEDEVCO stock remained flat at $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. 515,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,417. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.20.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 150,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $211,002.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,442,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 38,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $41,066.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,828,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,934.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 150,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $211,002.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,442,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,987.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 753,852 shares of company stock worth $841,385. 68.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

