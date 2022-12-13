Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$39.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven P. Richardson acquired 1,975 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at C$144,453.39. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese acquired 8,300 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,746.99. Also, Director Steven P. Richardson bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,051.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,453.39. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $376,827.

Parkland Price Performance

Parkland Company Profile

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.76. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

