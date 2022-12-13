Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,365 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 1.15% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. 1,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,381. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

