Park National Corp OH Purchases 9,338 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Roche were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Roche by 9.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Roche by 1.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roche by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 95,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Roche Stock Down 0.0 %

Roche Company Profile

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. 872,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,786. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

