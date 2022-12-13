Park National Corp OH Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 92.3% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

DG traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $244.16. 19,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,364. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.92.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

