Park National Corp OH Has $15.85 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $14.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $361.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

