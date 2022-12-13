Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.08. 8,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,766. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.24.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.