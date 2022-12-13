Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

POU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.30.

POU stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.27. 171,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,298. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.76. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$20.05 and a 1-year high of C$40.73. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64.

In related news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at C$531,354.30.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

