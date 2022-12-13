Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of POU stock opened at C$28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$20.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paramount Resources Company Profile

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at C$531,354.30.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

