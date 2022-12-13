Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Increased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,282 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 4.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $34,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,311 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $89,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,488 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 235.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,977 shares of company stock valued at $61,391,466. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.84. The stock had a trading volume of 53,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,226. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.48.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

