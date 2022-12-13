Oxen Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $186,509.42 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,719.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00436541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021090 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00851305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00108184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00612388 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00261407 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,084,865 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

