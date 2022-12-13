Oxen (OXEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $186,160.23

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $186,160.23 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,758.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00436319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00855027 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00108709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.77 or 0.00618147 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00260452 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,087,121 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

