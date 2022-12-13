Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.70 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $186,708.62 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,912.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00441927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00020889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.04 or 0.00848790 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00109522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00616923 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00262578 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,076,840 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.