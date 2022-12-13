Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Now Covered by Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Shares of OVV opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

