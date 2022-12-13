Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 60.8% in November

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the November 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Orvana Minerals Price Performance
ORVMF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,567. Orvana Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orvana Minerals (ORVMF)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.