Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 60.8% in November

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the November 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Orvana Minerals Price Performance

ORVMF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,567. Orvana Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

