OriginTrail (TRAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.02 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $76.02 million and $2.03 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $904.18 or 0.05100303 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00508428 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,340.47 or 0.30124598 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.