OriginTrail Market Capitalization Achieves $74.89 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $74.89 million and $1.95 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

