OriginTrail 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.92 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $75.29 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001201 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

