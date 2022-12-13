Orchid Price Hits $0.0809 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $55.85 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00012984 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00035039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005604 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020644 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00240557 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08024017 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,547,592.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.