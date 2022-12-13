Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $80.64. 640,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $217.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 16,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 38,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

