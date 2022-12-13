Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Oracle Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

