OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA) Short Interest Update

OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPY Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 102.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 861,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 436,958 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 75.4% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 820,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 352,798 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $4,821,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $3,188,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get OPY Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

OPY Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. 211,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,394. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

