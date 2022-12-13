Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Update

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Optiva Stock Performance
Shares of RKNEF remained flat at $13.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. Optiva has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $22.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Optiva from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Optiva Company Profile
Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.
