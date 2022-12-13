OmniaVerse Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $414,100.00 Billion (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $241,001.32 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00512087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $904.04 or 0.05096773 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,381.80 or 0.30341409 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.