Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 315,164 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.61% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $175,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $301.80 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $362.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

