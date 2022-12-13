OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 248,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 214,485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $847,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,433,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

