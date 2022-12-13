Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0446 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $255.13 million and $24.58 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.11 or 0.07472322 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00034758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023878 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04301388 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $15,062,098.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

