O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $742,000 Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Pilgrim’s Pride comprises approximately 3.2% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

