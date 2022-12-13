O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. W. R. Berkley makes up about 0.9% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 77.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 172.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 31.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 237.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

