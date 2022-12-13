O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. JinkoSolar accounts for approximately 6.2% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 156.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 412.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 143,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of JKS stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.