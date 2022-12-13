O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up approximately 1.7% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SQM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.02.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

